 Hundreds gather for Mike Milligan
Hundreds gather for Mike Milligan

News |

Elias Funez
  

A few hundred friends, family, and fellow softball competitors gathered Thursday evening to commemorate the life of Mike Milligan, who died recently. The group watched a slideshow and played a pickup game of softball at Memorial Park’s Les Eva Field.
Photo: Elias Funez
One of Mike Milligan’s best friends starts off pitching the pickup softball game during Milligan’s memorial Thursday at Les Eva Field.
Photo: Elias Funez
Mike Milligan’s jersey, No. 55, is placed on the back of the press box as well as in the front at Memorial Park’s Les Eva Field, where Milligan pitched for decades.
Photo: Elias Funez
Hundreds of Mike Milligan’s close friends from over the years came to Thursday evening’s memorial.
Photo: Elias Funez
All proceeds from barbecue and merchandise sales went directly to benefit the family of Mike Milligan.
Photo: Elias Funez
Players from different Nevada County Fastpitch Softball league teams got together to play a pickup game of softball Thursday in honor of their friend and fellow player Mike Milligan.
Photo: Elias Funez
People stand in the infield as they watch a slideshow featuring images of their friend Mike Milligan.
Photo: Elias Funez

