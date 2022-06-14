facebook tracking pixel Humbug Day makes its return: Event marks 57th anniversary of Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Humbug Day makes its return: Event marks 57th anniversary of Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Senior park aide Chris Fridrich helps fire off one of the historic water monitors at North Bloomfield’s annual Humbug Day on Saturday at Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park. Aside from firing the water monitor, tours of restored buildings, music, food, a parade and other festivities took place during the event which returned after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus. Water monitors were once used at Malakoff to wash away entire mountain sides in search for gold, until the Sawyer decision outlawed the practice of hydraulic mining.
Photo: Elias Funez
The McKilligan and Mobley General Merchandise store in North Bloomfield had its doors open for visitors during the 57th anniversary of the establishment of Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park on Saturday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Docents dressed in period attire helped bring the history of old Humbug and North Bloomfield alive during the annual Humbug Day at Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park in Nevada County.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Humbug Day parade featured some new entries this year, including a dune buggy and other vehicles.
Photo: Elias Funez
Children play in puddles created by the firing of the water monitor Saturday in the streets of North Bloomfield during the Humbug Day event.
Photo: Elias Funez
A pair of Sierra Gold Parks Foundation volunteers serve up root beer floats from the Kings Saloon in downtown North Bloomfield.
Photo: Elias Funez
The many restored buildings and structures of North Bloomfield, formerly the town of Humbug, were on display with many docents relaying the local history to attendees of the annual event, including at the blacksmith shop.
Photo: Elias Funez
A parade, dubbed the shortest parade in the world, passes twice through the streets of North Bloomfield during Saturday’s Humbug Day event, which serves as a fundraiser for the Sierra Gold Parks Foundation.
Photo: Elias Funez
The old water monitor fires again, briefly hooked up to North Bloomfield’s water hydrant, to wow the crowds gathered for the Humbug Day event Saturday at Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more