Human skull found in Truckee off Highway 89

A hiker this past Sunday located a human skull in a wooded area within Placer County's jurisdiction near the Town of Truckee and Highway 89, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office social media press release.

Detectives responded to the area and located a human skull that was exposed to the elements for a lengthy period of time. Detectives and Search & Rescue personnel also found several additional bone fragments that may also be human.

A weathered and apparently old campsite was located near the remains, the release states.

Both the remains and campsite appear to both have been exposed to the elements for a lengthy period of time, detectives and coroner investigators are still working to establish a connection between the two.