Human remains found in Camptonville area

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that human remains were discovered in the Camptonville area of Yuba County.

Elizabeth Hardesty, of Santa Rosa, said in an email to the Appeal-Democrat that her family found a skull in Oregon Creek while on a “family river day.”

Joe Million, with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, said Monday that detectives were “working on the recovery of human remains” in the Camptonville area. The remains had not yet been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

He said more details will be released once the department is able to provide it.