From a press release:

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office investigation into the human remains found off I80 near Farad Rd east of Truckee on March 27, 2023, continues to be active and ongoing. The identification of the decedent is still unknown. Preliminary findings at this stage of the testing are minimal, however the remains are believed to be a female Caucasian adult. The age of the decedent is estimated to be between 30-70 years of age, with a height estimate of 5’1” to 5’6”, short to medium length brown hair, unknown weight, and unknown eye color. The year of death is estimated at 2022-2023. The female may have had a possible tattoo on the left side of her lower rear torso region, but it was not identifiable.