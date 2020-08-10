Howard Levine endorses 2 candidates in Grass Valley Council race

Levine endorses two candidates for council

I will not be running for reelection to the Grass Valley City Council. The opportunity of being an elected council member has been one of the great experiences of my life. I am proud of what the city has accomplished during my tenure. My colleagues have been inspirational, collaborative and humane.

Grass Valley has grown through experience and adversity. I look forward to observing how it is guided in the future. Candidates for City Council are interested in what is best for Grass Valley. My experience with two candidates is extensive.

Bob Branstrom has been a citizen advocate working on committees and boards to improve Grass Valley and Nevada County. He has been involved with the Wolf Creek Trail, the remodel of the Center for the Arts, and many other endeavors. He works with all and facilitates inclusion and dialogue. On budget he has shown depth in analytical skill as he has been involved in our public hearings with our finance director.

Jan Arbuckle has been a dedicated council member. She has shown strong leadership and deserves support in this election.

When you vote this year, please consider the overall health and wellbeing of Grass Valley. These two candidates always do. I endorse them both, without reservation.

Source: Howard Levine