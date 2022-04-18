‘How we get the water’: NID takes on management of South Yuba Canal, Deer Creek Powerhouse

The Nevada Irrigation District will begin managing the South Yuba Canal and the Deer Creek Powerhouse this month.

The purchase technically helps NID diversify Nevada County’s energy sources, but the district’s purchase of the powerhouse is “ancillary more than anything” to the acquisition of the canal itself, Hydroelectric Manager Keane Sommers said.

The canal services the residents of Grass Valley, Nevada City, their fire hydrants, the air attack base and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital — over 30,000 customers.

Sommers said the district already managed water in the immediate area, but noted the South Yuba Canal is located farther upstream — “it’s how we get the water that flows in the canals that you see.“

PG&E agreed to sell the 17 miles of canal — and the powerhouse — to the district for $1 in 2018. The agreement came after seven years of negotiation following PGE’s initial $17 million ask.





“PG&E is selling the Deer Creek Powerhouse and associated facilities because they are no longer economic for the company,” spokeswoman Megan MacFarland said. “PG&E’s decision to divest is primarily because the project is geographically isolated from the rest of PG&E’s hydro system. Additionally, this decision is in response to the changing energy markets and expansion of non-hydroelectric renewable energy resources and customer choice programs.

MacFarland said NID has long received water from the canals for its customers.

“While not a good fit for PG&E’s generation portfolio in the future, the Deer Creek facilities are a good fit for NID as they are critical conveyance facilities for NID’s water supply,” MacFarland said. “The negotiated purchase price reflects a reasonable balance of shared benefits and liabilities for the customers of both utilities.”

According to the district’s website, hydropower-related revenues also cover the cost of upper division water storage, conveyance, delivery, maintenance, and operations from the headwaters of the Middle and South Yuba rivers, Bear River, Canyon Creek, and Deer Creek watersheds through the district’s mid-elevation storage reservoirs of Scotts Flat, Rollins and Combie.

“The Deer Creek Powerhouse is at the end of that canal,” Sommers said. “It came along with the deal.”

The powerhouse at Scotts Flat is the first hydro-electric project ever constructed by the then-fledgling Pacific Gas in 1908, with a generating capacity of 5.7 megawatts. One hundred and sixteen years later, the special district is taking over the dated infrastructure’s maintenance.

NID HYDROPOWER PLANTS – MEGAWATTS NID’s hydropower facilities include 13 reservoirs and 20.75 miles of pipes, flumes, tunnels and open ditch canals. Chicago Park: 39 Dutch Flat: 24.57 Rollins: 12.15 Bowman: 3.6 Combie South: 1.5 Scotts Flat: 0.875 Combie North: 0.5

“The district will sell the power to whoever to generate revenue,” Sommers said of the acquisition’s benefits to the special district, “but the cost of operating the South Yuba Canal is more than the revenue that the power will generate.”

NOT COST EFFECTIVE

Sommers said the $1 sale may seem more than affordable for California real estate, but managing the dated infrastructure was not “cost effective” for PG&E to maintain any longer, “but given the water supply, the district has to have it.”

“This is how Grass Valley-Nevada City get their water,” Sommers said of the 17 miles of canal with tunnels, open ditches and elevated flumes that make up the water way from the Bear Valley Vista-Bowman Lake Road area to above Scotts Flat Reservoir.

Sommers said a resident might note the flume next to Highway 20 toward Truckee, just as they drop down into Bear Valley, is part of the acquisition.

Sommers said the although the purchase was approved by all involved parties in November 2018, the district will begin taking responsibility of the infrastructure now.

“We will shadow them,” Sommers said, adding that once PG&E helps train the special district’s employees to use the equipment, the public agency will be on its own. So far, NID approved the budget to do the training and the work, Sommers said, along with the power purchase agreement necessary to mitigate customer costs.

“We have no idea how much a loss we may take to take on this acquisition,“ Sommers said of the infrastructure’s true cost, but said it’s expected that the powerhouse will generate $580,000 for NID to the customers’ benefit before the end of 2022.

The canal’s affiliated infrastructure requires ”long term capital improvements“ including a wooden flume NID may make a tunnel, Sommers said. The district expects to have an estimate for the conversion in June, noting that the canal was constructed in the Gold Rush era and belonged to early mining companies.

Sommers said running the powerhouse and the canal will increase Fund 50 — the hydroelectric operating costs — and NID’s Fund 55, which accounts for the operating costs of big infrastructural improvements within the special district.

Once the escrow period is over, NID will allocate an additional $1,162,435 to Fund 50, including $400,353 for labor and benefits.

In 2022 so far, Sommers said the district added $180,000 to Fund 55 to include necessary updates to the canal and powerhouse, as well as improving the district’s communication systems overall.

Sommers said NID oversees seven other powerhouses, which garner 82.20 megawatts total

Sommers said NID thought it would make money off the Deer Creek Powerhouse in 2021 — a prediction accounted for in its annual budget, but never realized it.

“Hydro revenues are used to subsidize (customers’) water rates,” Sommers said. “The more revenue we can make off the power, the better the rate.”

The 2022 budget for the district as a whole indicates total projected expenditures for all funds is $61,033,910. Total anticipated revenue is $76,563,619.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com