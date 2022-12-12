How to replace auditor-controller?

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will discuss the process in which they will select an auditor-controller to fill the current vacancy due to the court’s ruling disqualifying the elected auditor-controller, during today’s regularly scheduled board meeting.

Current auditor-controller Marcia Salter’s term is set to end on Jan. 2, 2023 at noon. A general election was held in order to fill the auditor-controller office seat; however, the winning candidate — Rob Tribble — was ruled to be unqualified to fill the role by the Nevada County Superior Court on November 18, 2022.

Two options for filling the vacancy are recommended for consideration. The Board of Supervisors may make a direct appointment once a vacancy occurs, or the Board may advertise the position and run a recruitment using an ad hoc selection committee, appointed by the Chairperson of the Board, to help with the selection process according to the board agenda. Once the task is completed, the committee disbands.

The current elected official is required to hold office until a successor is appointed.

The appointed successor candidate will hold office until the term ends at noon on January 4, 2027. The appointee will have full rights and responsibilities of the auditor-controller.

Also in the afternoon session, supervisors will decide if they will approve a resolution of a three-year pilot project to support the expansion of Friday Night Live, Club Live, and Friday Night Live Kids programming in Nevada County schools.

The county-wide Friday Night Live/Club Live (FNL/CL) program is primarily focused on forming youth-adult partnerships with young people to provide programs rich in opportunities and support, so young people will be less likely to engage in problem behaviors, be more likely to achieve in school, and be more likely to attend higher education or secure employment, according to information released by Jill Blake, MPA, Director of Nevada County Public Health Department.

FNL/CL’s goal is to expand alcohol and other drug prevention services and youth leadership development opportunities for students in Nevada County schools through additional Friday Night Live (high school), Club Live (middle school) and Friday Night Live Kids (elementary school) programming.

County staff is recommending that the Board of Supervisors approve the agreement as it provides alcohol and other drug prevention services and youth leadership development opportunities that can help safeguard the health and well-being of youth in Nevada County.

At 1:30 p.m., the beginning of the afternoon session, the board will recognize District III Supervisor Dan Miller, Cal Fire Division Chief Jim Mathias, and Nevada County Consolidated Fire Chief Jim Turner.

Miller will be recognized for his more than thirty-three years of public service, including two terms as Nevada County District III Supervisor.

Both Chief Mathias and Chief Turner will be recognized for their years of significant contributions — 36 years each — to public safety through their careers in fire service and public safety.

A grant from the Department of Justice in the amount of $4,800,000, to upgrade the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office radio tower equipment will be considered during the board of supervisor’s consent calendar, as well as an update to the contract between the County of Nevada and Robert D. Niehaus, Inc. for providing an independent economic impact analysis of the proposed Idaho-Maryland Mine Project.

The contract amount would increase by $6,458 for a total contract amount of $94,458 according to the agenda posted by Nevada County officials on https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_12132022-1501 .

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month and begins at 9 a.m. at 950 Maidu Avenue in Nevada City. The public may email comments to BOS.PublicComment@co.nevada.ca.us .

