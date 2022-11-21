How to help
The Union is accepting food donations
The Union is partnering with The Food Bank of Nevada County on Friday, December 9th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to help support efforts to feed residents in need. Please bring nonperishable items to our offices located at 464 Sutton Way, Grass Valley across from Grocery Outlet.
Lake of the Pines is also doing its part with a food collection site at 11665 Lakeshore, North Auburn. Bring canned foods, dry foods, and non-refrigerated dairy foods to the front gate or to the Club house turn-around 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2nd.
Monetary donations are also welcome. Make checks out to FBNC.
How to help
The Union is partnering with The Food Bank of Nevada County on Friday, December 9th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to help support efforts to feed residents in need. Please bring nonperishable items to…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments