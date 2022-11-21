How to help

The Union is partnering with The Food Bank of Nevada County on Friday, December 9th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to help support efforts to feed residents in need. Please bring nonperishable items to our offices located at 464 Sutton Way, Grass Valley across from Grocery Outlet.

Lake of the Pines is also doing its part with a food collection site at 11665 Lakeshore, North Auburn. Bring canned foods, dry foods, and non-refrigerated dairy foods to the front gate or to the Club house turn-around 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2nd.

Monetary donations are also welcome. Make checks out to FBNC.