Nevada Joint Union High School District sign

For Nevada Joint Union High School students, balancing their elective and core class schedules can be a chore. Administrators at Nevada Union and Bear River High Schools find ways to make course offerings work best for their students.

 file photo

Staff Writer

A schedule that allows a student to meet requirements for graduation and acceptance into a four-year college, but still leaves room for students to explore elective classes, has been implemented at Nevada Joint Union High School District (NJUHSD).

To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See email mboll-see@theunion.com.