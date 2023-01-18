Staff Writer
A schedule that allows a student to meet requirements for graduation and acceptance into a four-year college, but still leaves room for students to explore elective classes, has been implemented at Nevada Joint Union High School District (NJUHSD).
“Families want their students to take high-level courses to prepare for college, but in the past, these students missed out on courses such as band, dance, construction, or a culinary class,” Nevada Union High School Principal Kelly Rhoden said.
A districtwide effort to solve the problem and find a “balance between requirements and electives started with a piloted schedule at NU in the 2021/22 school year,” and is now at Bear River High School for 2022/23, Rhoden said.
Students at both high schools take eight classes at a time, called a 4 x 8 odd/even bell schedule, according to Rhoden. On even days, they receive instruction from four teachers for approximately 75 minutes. On odd days, they receive instruction from different teachers.
“The 4 x 8 schedule builds in a lot of wiggle room,” Bear River Counselor KC Wachs-Worden said. “If students become sick or fail a class for some reason, they have a chance to retake the class or earn other credits to stay on track for graduation.”
Bear River has approximately 530 students with new enrollment regularly, according to Wachs-Worden.
“A student earns more credits (in a 4 x 8 schedule) with the many electives, above and beyond the requirements for graduation,” Wachs-Worden said. “These electives help them find a career path in many cases, and keep others engaged in school.”
Not everyone agrees that students are thriving with the 4 x 8 schedule.
“Students are not opting for the extra electives. Eight classes is too much at one time,” Cassandra Frieden, who teaches physics and environmental science at Nevada Union High School, said. “The goal was to offer credit recovery or more electives, but 60% (of the students) are taking seven or less than seven classes. Many opt for a study hall or an open period where they can arrive late or leave early to keep a job or help out at home.”
Frieden delivers instructions and assessments to approximately 170 students, half on odd days and half on even days. Frieden wondered if the cost of all these sections was worth it?
“When a majority of the students are really taking five or six real classes, is it worth the cost?” Frieden said.
“Study hall is available during the school day, so that students can get their assignments done. Athletes sometimes have competitions until 10 p.m. or later. They were staying up all night,” Rhoden said.
According to Rhoden, colleges are asking students to be more involved, and it’s more than just having good grades. Students need to participate in extracurricular activities such as sports, volunteer work in the community, and the arts.
“Tutoring before and after school isn’t always an option for students who don’t have transportation. A study period is supervised homework time embedded in the school day,” according to Rhoden.
“Bear River does not offer study halls,” Wachs-Worden said.
Students take a full load of classes. They have time during classes to work on assignments and get feedback from their teacher right away during the long block periods.
Wachs-Worden explained that having time for “tiered intervention during the school day provides equity to students who may not have a family member at home who can help them,” especially with high-level math or an assignment in chemistry.
“It’s part of MTSS,” Wachs-Worden said.
According to the California Department of Education, the Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) is designed to ensure equitable access and opportunity for all students to achieve the Common Core State Standards.
MTSS includes Response to Instruction and Intervention as well as additional distinct philosophies and concepts, according to the California Department of Education.
“Any schedule change is always going to have pros and cons,” Frieden said. “What I’ve seen in the past two years could be described as triage mode.”
As part of an intervention plan for students that are struggling or need guidance to career or college readiness, the schedule implemented by the district offers a 45-minute FLEX period throughout the week. Both high schools have a 45-minute FLEX class, but implement it differently.
At Nevada Union High School, a 45-minute FLEX period is scheduled for Tuesday through Friday to offer help to students falling behind.
“Teachers can reteach the concepts to small groups during FLEX. Students can sign themselves up with a different FLEX teacher every week — even if they are at home sick. They can jump into a FLEX and get caught up,” Rhoden said.
“If a student is all caught up, they can learn more from a teacher. Some teachers offer wellness, relaxation methods or intramural sports for fun during FLEX,” Rhoden said. “We hope they will learn to manage their time better like they will as adults.”
Bear River uses FLEX periods as regularly scheduled sessions targeted for each grade level. For example, “every Tuesday we help seniors with financial aid, the application process, and writing essays for applications. We have representatives from community colleges and four-year colleges come in and share their programs. Just learning to navigate the system can be difficult if you don’t know how,” Wachs-Worden said.
During their FLEX, younger students at Bear River have sessions with upper classmen from the leadership class who discuss how to manage social pressures or make good choices, Wachs-Worden said.
Scheduling is a large part of the equal access that all students have to educational and intervention opportunities. Every district in California produces a Local Control and Accountability Plan that shows what is spent on staffing required classes and the electives.
Electives at Bear River include career technical education courses such as agriculture, industrial technology, forestry, arts and media, computer science, construction, and digital media arts, according to Wachs-Worden. These classes are all in addition to the “A-G” courses that four-year colleges require, including advanced placement courses if a student chooses them.
Nevada Union has multiple electives as well, including residential and commercial construction, sports medicine, introduction into criminal justice, automotive technology, and three levels of culinary arts, according to the course catalog.
“Our culinary program is partnered with Lake Tahoe Community College, so students get college credit. The academic rigor of many of these electives is solid,” Nicole Scott, a counselor at Nevada Union High School, said. “Another course called ‘skills for health careers’ is partnered with Sierra College. Both are called dual enrollment with high school and college credit.”
“Most of our electives have ‘advanced’ levels, which are enriching to the person, not just on paper,” Scott said. “I thought that eight classes was too much at the beginning too, but now I am seeing how enriching this schedule is for kids who might not know how to change the oil in a car or use a measuring cup, even though they can do calculus.”
The NJUHSD Curriculum Committee met on Dec. 9, 2022, and approved the following courses which were brought to the board for a first read, and then approved on Jan. 11. The new courses include introduction to digital media, basic life skills, beginning dance for all abilities, and animal science industry.