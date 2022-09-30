How does your garden grow? Weiss Brothers Nursery say fall’s the time to plant

Emil Baldoni shows off some of his fall foliage for sale at Weiss Brothers Nursery located off of Maltman Drive in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin.

Photo: Elias Funez

Emil Baldoni, one of the owners of Weiss Brothers Nursery, has a very particular message for gardeners and plant enthusiasts as we move in to fall: “Fall is such a great time of year to plant.”

Beginning in 1974, Baldoni and his partners, Martin and Dwight Weiss, have provided Nevada County with flowers, vegetables, trees, house plants and more. It is a dedicated nursery.

“Before that we all had backgrounds in the nursery business and growing,” said Baldoni. “(The Weiss’) did more of the growing and I was mainly in the retail. So that’s kind of how we started. But then when we first opened, I ran this, the nursery, and Dwight and Marty landscaped. So they did the growing and I handled the retail part.”

Baldoni was sad to say that Martin Weiss, one of the founders, passed away in 2020, but was a key component in getting Weiss Brothers off the ground and established in the community.

“We grow a lot of our own stuff which makes it acclimated to the area, and it’s just a better product,” said Baldoni.

Autumn, he continued, is an overlooked time of the year for planting and gardening.

“Fall is for planting,” Baldoni said. “You know, the days are getting shorter, it’s not so hot, (plants) won’t get so stressed out. In the spring when people try to plant a garden they’re all freaked out. There’s this big, ‘We’ve got to hurry up and do this.’

“But once you hit fall, people are getting pretty tired of their garden. You’ve watered all summer, you’ve been hot, it was smoky. But that rain we got last week, it’s already starting to change and the fall colors are starting to change.”

Baldoni explained that the turning of the fall leaves, the colors enjoyed by so many, are not a result of colder weather but of the shorter days.

He added that now is a great time to plant “all fall stuff now. For vegetables right now—broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, all the lettuces, Swiss chard. All the cool season crops could be planted now, in the ground or in a pot.”

This is a great time to plant bulbs, Baldoni said, everything from daffodils, tulips, crocus, and iris, if you would like to have the surprise of colorful blooms on the spring.

“And then it’s also a great time for winter annuals; pansies, violas, snapdragon, stalk,” he said.

Throughout the COVID pandemic, Baldoni said his business never missed a beat.

“First year of the pandemic was probably one of our biggest years ever, because everybody was stuck at home and people were out gardening. They bought every seed packet that we had. We got so many new young family gardeners and they would come with the kids.

“We never lost a minute. We were always open. We had the masks and everything we had to do, but we never lost one day.”

Emil Baldoni has owned Weiss Brothers Nursery in Grass Valley for __ years.

Photo: Elias Funez

Baldoni also recognizes the loyalty of Weiss Brothers’ customers.

“After being here 48 years, yeah (we have regulars). We just have a great clientele and we have a great crew; they all have experience.”

There is no real secret to the success of Weiss Brothers, Baldoni noted, though he noted one factor that could explain it.

“Our quality of product, how we take care of product, and service people with information. We’ve been here 48 years, and everybody—myself and my partner—we have been in the business our whole lives. We’ve never done anything else.”

Weiss Brothers Nursery carries cactus and succulents too.

Photo: Elias Funez

Weiss Brother Nursery is at 615 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley. For more information please visit http://www.weissbrothersnursery.com or call (530) 273-5814.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.

A Weiss Brothers worker waters the plants this week at the Grass Valley nursery.

Photo: Elias Funez

Emil Baldoni shows off some flowering fall selections ready for planting from Weiss Brothers Nursery in Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez