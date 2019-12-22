Tiny House for Camp Fire survivor: ‘It is a huge part of the healing process for me’

Camp Fire survivor Cristie Brackett said she was blown away, as over 100 people applauded as she walked up to her newly constructed home for the first time Saturday afternoon.

The home, which was built from scratch, was donated to Brackett by the local nonprofit organization 4G Foundation as part of a partnership with Tiny Homes for Camp Fire Survivors.

Jerry Hardy, 4G Foundation founder and executive director, said the project was a huge undertaking but the Yuba-Sutter community rallied to make it happen.

According to Handy, over 40 local sponsors offered their materials and supplies, expertise and time to help bring the project to fruition. Hardy and 4G Foundation also recruited the help of ten local youth, who spent the last 11 weeks building the structure from the frame up.

“Our community has a huge whole when it comes to bringing people up through trades,” said Handy. “I wanted to give our youth the opportunity to learn what the construction industry is all about.”

The youth worked for hours each Saturday, learning the ins and outs of not only construction, but other vocational skills associated with building a home.

“I didn’t think it would be my thing, but I ended up really liking it,” said Julia Guadarrama, one of the students who participated in the project.

Guadarrama said she learned a lot of new things while involved, including plumbing and electrical work.

While Guadarrama said she doesn’t see this as a future career — she has already set her sites on being a police officer– she can see herself doing construction projects as a hobby.

“It was a great experience,” said Guadarrama. “I would definitely want to do it again.”

According to Handy, the 250 square-foot home has everything that you would find in a house, just condensed.

“This is a huge blessing,” said Brackett. “It is a huge part of the healing process for me.”

Handy said 4G Foundation is looking into taking on another build project in the spring.

Lynzie Lowe is a reporter for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat. Contact her at llowe@appealdemocrat.com.