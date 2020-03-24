Nevada County suspends evictions and foreclosures

Residents in unincorporated Nevada County will not face eviction or foreclosure due to nonpayment through May 31, if they were financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or the government’s response to try to slow its spread.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution suspending landlords’ ability to carry out evictions and foreclosures in an affirmation of power granted to local jurisdictions by the state earlier this month.

The county’s move falls on the heels of Nevada City declaring a moratorium last week on business and residential evictions, as well as utility shut-offs, for residents impacted by COVID-19 until May 31.

The county’s resolution applies to people who as a result of the pandemic or its response have experienced a substantial decrease in business or household income, or who owe substantial out-of-pocket medical expenses stemming from the disease.

Some examples that qualify include layoffs, a reduction of hours, and decreased business income due to limited operating hours or consumer demand. The resolution states the inability to pay and its connection to the pandemic or response must be documented, though no further details were provided.

“I know the Grass Valley area is certainly impacted, especially our small, family-owned businesses, restaurants and bars,” Supervisor Dan Miller said. “This is going to offer them some protection, but we also have to recognize this doesn’t free them up from paying rent.”

People will still have to pay their rent obligations, although a time table for how long people have after the order expires to pay was not given. The resolution does not address whether late payments may apply.

According to Health and Human Services Agency Director Ryan Gruver, the resolution covers from the time the state of emergency was declared on March 4 and does not include evictions that were already in process.

The resolution also asks county public housing authorities to extend deadlines for applicants to provide housing assistance eligibility documents and empowers the County Executive Officer Alison Lehman, department heads and other county officers to take necessary or appropriate actions to implement the resolution.

