Nevada County supervisors commit $150K to homeless center construction

After striking out last year on some potential funding sources for a proposed homeless resource center in the Glenbrook Basin, Nevada County is trying to make sure that won’t happen again.

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors committed $150,000 in construction funding to help build the center during its Tuesday meeting in an attempt to assure funding gaps that disqualified them obtaining tax credits last year are filled.

The county purchased a 5-acre, $223,900 property for the project on Old Tunnel Road early last year for an estimated 6,000-square-foot center and about 40 affordable housing units with supportive services. However, the project hit an obstacle last June when the county was denied state Community Development Block Grant funding after new Department of Housing and Community Development policies prioritized more “shovel-ready” projects. The lack of funding pushed back the development timeline and forced the county to look for shorter-term solutions to the homelessness crisis while long-term funding sources are sought.

Then in July, the county didn’t receive low income housing tax credits that could have moved the project forward. That was because construction costs were above the funded level in its application.

The application criteria has since changed, but the county isn’t taking chances this time.

“This funding is just in case there are any gaps in the costs,” county housing director Mike Dent said. “We know these programs are getting more and more competitive and having this will strengthen our scoring on them. If they’re not needed they can be rolled over as cash on-hand during construction. They are committed to this project.”

The county will re-apply by March for the tax credits they missed out on last year.

The total cost of the project’s construction would be about $16 million. Last month, the county received nearly $500,000 in flexible funding for the resource center that could be used for anything on the project, from down payments to operations to renovations. In total, the county has committed $1.6 million to constructing the center.

The source of this funding will come from the county’s Health and Human Services Agency and Behavioral Health money refunded to the county by the state under Senate Bill 90.

“The solution to our housing crisis in Nevada County is making things mor attainable for everyone,” Dent said. “This would allow for 40 more units of attainable housing for our community.”

County officials have said construction would take 18 to 24 months, once it begins.

