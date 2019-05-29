Nevada County Grand Jury tackles need for affordable housing in addressing homelessness

Homeless advocates in this county — and nationwide — agree the Housing First model is the best approach to ending homelessness — and is a model that must be followed to receive state and federal funding.

But, as the 2018-19 Nevada County Grand Jury noted in its newest report, “Investing in Housing for People Experiencing Homelessness in Nevada County,” the current availability of low-income housing is “virtually non-existent.” The state-mandated Housing Element Report cited the need for 300 such units, but only 56 have been built in the county between 2009 and 2015, the report stated.

The grand jury, a volunteer investigative body charged with inquiring into and reviewing the conduct of county government and special districts, acknowledged the county’s 10-year strategic plan to address homelessness, but added the strategies offered must be developed into a specific implementation plan.

Among its recommendations, the grand jury encouraged officials to form a collaborative entity, such as a Joint Power Authority, that would establish county-wide rules and programs to facilitate low-income housing. In the absence of such an entity, the county should take the lead in coordinating with the cities, the grand jury report stated.

There are many obstacles to building low-income housing, including zoning, building codes, development fees, permit fees, permit procedures, and site improvement requirements, the report stated.

The county and cities “should identify building requirements that can be modified and made more flexible in order to construct a variety of units including modular homes, prefabricated homes, tiny homes, multi-unit apartment complexes, and secondary dwelling units,” the report stated.

It added supervisors should explore reinstating a housing policy that provides residential developers with incentives to reserve a certain percentage of homes or units in a development at prices affordable to low-and moderate-income households. Other incentives could include adjustments to impact fees and the use of general funds to assist in building housing, the report stated.

Among other recommendations, the grand jury suggested the county assess the personnel requirements needed to prepare funding applications and oversee programs. The report acknowledged the work being done to build a navigation center and Housing First units in Grass Valley and recommended the county continue to partner with stakeholders to secure funding and begin construction.

The county should allocate ongoing funding to support the winter warming shelter and include more flexibility in the operating agreement. And the county “should explore the risks and benefits of designating and maintaining an approved camping area,” the report stated.

