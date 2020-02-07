Nevada County Contractors’ Association executive director steps down after over two decades

After more than two decades as the executive director of the Nevada County Contractors’ Association, Barbara Bashall has taken a different role in the organization.

Bashall, who began working for the nonprofit association in 1992, became the director in 1998.

“I guess the board at the time thought I was qualified and would do a good job,” she said.

Bashall said she cares deeply for the members she represented. Over the years she attempted to tackle a number of issues for the nonprofit. For example, the former director noted that over the last 10 years the amount of bureaucratic red tape has blocked builders from doing their jobs and prevented residents from buying homes.

“As far as the outlook for California, I’m somewhat pessimistic about all of the regulations,” she said, referring specifically to the slow process of implementing the Dorsey Marketplace. “I feel like we’re at the breaking point, and something’s got to give.”

Bashall said she hopes no more housing regulations will be implemented over the next five years. Alternatively, she’d like to see them rolled back.

To make home building less expensive, Bashall said she’s been an advocate of Accessory Dwelling Units. She’s also tried to expand employment in the construction industry.

Recently she’s worked with local high schools and Sierra College to promote a construction pathway in the Career Technical Education field.

Nevada County District 3 Supervisor Dan Miller said Bashall helped county residents understand the economic importance of construction.

“Her advocacy on the contractors’ behalf created an association that had a voice with local government and elected officials that could not be ignored when important issues were discussed,” Miller said in an email. “Barbara’s leadership was well respected and her passion for the job was unparalleled.”

As of Feb. 1. Bashall has taken on a role as the government affairs manager with the Nevada County Contractors’ Association, and will continue to lead the nonprofit’s Political Action Committee. Much of her work will now be done remotely, she said.

Having worked for five years with a building association in Roseville, Libby Goldsmith has assumed Bashall’s role as executive director.

Thinking about her time in the position, Bashall said she’ll mostly miss the people.

“I think what I’m going to miss the most is the day-to-day interaction with our members,” she said.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.