Model homes building out at TimberWood Estates in Grass Valley

TimberWood Estates — a 9.25-acre, 46-unit single-family project on Brunswick Road — is moving toward completion after first being approved in 2005.

According to manager Erin LeBlanc, the estates’ first homeowner will move in within weeks, as the first two homes have sold recently.

Six other homes are under construction and another six will break ground in the spring, according to LeBlanc.

The estates feature three- and four-bedroom floor plans and are all below $600,000. LeBlanc said they would be working with agents to sell the homes, which are open for viewing from noon to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.