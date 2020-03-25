Grass Valley residents, businesses get rent relief

Grass Valley commercial and residential tenants will not have to worry about facing evictions or foreclosures for non-payment through May 31, if they were financially affected by the response to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Grass Valley City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to enact the temporary moratorium, effective immediately, with some slight changes from its urgency ordinance’s original proposal.

“We modified our resolution to match the county’s resolution,” Mayor Lisa Swarthout said.

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors passed a similar resolution Tuesday morning halting foreclosures until May 31. Nevada City suspended eviction, foreclosure and utility shut-off enforcement through executive order last week.

“Our resolution had a time frame of six months to allow people to pay back the back rent, and the county had a more specific date of May 31 in there, so we changed it to match the county,” Swarthout said. “If people are unable to pay their rent because of being affected by the coronavirus, then when the pandemic is over they would have until May 31 to make whole on what they owe.”

Swarthout said the council would be open to revisiting and modifying the ordinance in the coming weeks, if needed.

In order to qualify, people will need to notify their landlords with documentation of their loss of income stemming from the new virus response within 10 days following the date their rent is due. Tenants with a partial loss of income will still have to pay a pro-rated share of rent that corresponds to the income they were able to generate during the period of loss, the ordinance states.

During the meeting the council also moved a public hearing about the Dorsey Marketplace project to its April 14 meeting.

