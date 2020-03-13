Grass Valley approves Timberwood Estates latest improvements

Timberwood Estates is continuing development on its 9-acre, 46-unit housing project on Brunswick Road after the Grass Valley City Council accepted its most recent construction improvements.

The project was first approved in 2005, but was dormant before being taken up by a new developer in late 2017. According to property manager Erin LeBlanc, the homes are being constructed and sold on a rolling basis, with six units nearing completion as six more prepare to break ground.

Apart from the recent public improvements, development is taking place mostly on private roads, which takes the project out of the typical construction process, Grass Valley City Manager Tim Kiser said.

The council on Tuesday approved completed improvements near the main entry of the development, which include new sidewalk, curb, gutter and sewer facilities.

In December, the developer, Hilbers New Home Communities LP, settled with the California Water Resources Control Board for $160,875 over storm water permit violations that allowed sediment to run into Wolf Creek from November 2018 to February 2019. According to the water board, the development lacked erosion controls that led to the discharge of “turbid, sediment laden water.”

“The owner of this project did not protect the site during the winter months and was slow to install effective storm water management,” Central Valley Water Board assistant executive officer Andrew Altevog said in a release.

During regulatory inspections the water board collected samples found to have four times the allowed turbidity level, which is a measure of total suspended solids in a liquid that gauges water quality.

According to LeBlanc, move-ins are already beginning. People can view the available model homes from noon to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. The estates feature three- and four-bedroom floor plans and are all below $600,000.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.