Cashin’s Field project in Nevada City secures funding

Nevada City’s affordable housing project Cashin’s Field cleared a major hurdle Wednesday, receiving nearly $26 million in tax credit funding that will allow the development to move forward.

The California Tax Credit Allocation Committee awarded funding to the project, set for 170 Ridge Road, after it initially hit a snag when it wasn’t approved for the funding it expected in October. If the commission hadn’t reconsidered the allocation, developers would have had to wait until March for another chance at funding.

“Nevada City has been in need of affordable housing for an extremely long time,” Nevada City Mayor Erin Minett said in a news release. “The community, city and council are in total support of this project and are ecstatic about the 51 affordable housing units that are coming into the community. Today’s funding approval was a definite win for Nevada City. We are all excited to see this project moving forward.”

At the Wednesday committee meeting, developer Laurie Doyle addressed concerns that the site was previously home to sulpheret works from the city’s mining history that could have left behind toxic substances. Doyle said the developers have executed a voluntary clean up agreement with the state Department of Toxic Substance Control (DTSC) to test the site for heavy metals, and expects a conclusion in the coming weeks.

“The results will then be submitted to the DTSC as a preliminary endangerment assessment report. The DTSC will review the report and, provided that no evidence of mining is encountered, is expected to issue a site certification letter,” Doyle said. “If there is any indication of mining activities, we will work with DTSC to address them.”

GRASS VALLEY

The Grass Valley Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a 5.6-acre, 108-unit housing development on the 400 block of East Bennett Street. The four building, three-story complex will also include a clubhouse, pool, playground, 1.5 acres of walking trails, and solar arrays on the carports and buildings.

According to Community Development Director Tom Last, the project is one of several — such as the Brunswick Commons site — that are now largely just awaiting developers to move forward.

“We’ve approved projects on Ridge Road and Bennett,” Last said. “It’s really all in the developers’ courts now.”

