Cashin’s Field developers to check for toxic substances in Nevada City

Developers for Nevada City’s proposed 56-unit affordable housing project, Cashin’s Field, are preparing a voluntary cleanup agreement that will investigate the potential for toxic substances at the site, according to the California Department of Toxic Substances Control.

Due to state laws imposed on cities that didn’t add the minimum amount of affordable housing units required, Nevada City only had 90 days to approve the project planned for 170 Ridge Road and could only do so based on objective standards found in its municipal code.

Because of the law, Senate Bill 35, a California Environmental Quality Act review was not necessary.

National consulting company NV5, which in 2018 acquired local firm Holdrege & Kull, declined to comment, but confirmed working on the project.

Once a voluntary cleanup agreement is reached, an investigation will look into soil samplings to see if any containments of concern stemming from the county’s legacy mining activities are present on the property.

“If elevated concentrations of metals are found, then a cleanup will be required before (Department of Toxic Substances Control) can certify the property as safe for residential development,” said Barbara Zumwalt, public information officer for the DTSC.

According to the state agency’s website, an investigation could lead to a finding that no further action is required, a finding that a land use covenant is needed before further development, or that long-term stewardship is needed.

If the department determines remediation is needed, there will be several options for dealing with any toxic substances, depending on the severity of the finding.

Toxic substance remediation previously stalled at least one development in the area, The Union has reported.

The 4.6-acre site is set host six apartment buildings spanning up to three stories, a community center with public-facing patio, open green space, and outdoor/play areas. If the development is funded through tax credits as originally intended and the project is not delayed by potential remediation, construction will begin in the spring, with residents able to move in summer 2022.

