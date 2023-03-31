On Tuesday morning, Brian Foss and Kyle Smith of the Nevada County Planning Commission presented its General Plan and Housing Element Annual Progress Reports to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.
The two separate reports, which were each unanimously approved by the Board, detail the commission’s last year’s work and progress made.
“State law requires all jurisdictions in the state to submit status reports on both their overall General Plan and more specifically on the Housing Element of their General Plan to the legislative body, which in our case is the Board of Supervisors, as well as to the State Department of Housing and Community Development and the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research by April 1 every year,” explained Kyle Smith, Senior Planner for the Planning Commission.
Nevada County’s Annual Progress Report (APR) summarizes the implemented activities of the County from January 1 to December 31, 2022.
The approval of both plans indicated the Board accepted each and would direct staff to submit the report to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. No budget amendments were required upon the Board’s approval.
Highlights of the General Plan APR for last year were the processing of 4,475 ministerial permits (including items such as building permits and HVAC implementation or improvements), the processing of 271 Administrative Land Use Entitlements, and 34 Discretionary Land Use Entitlements processed —planning projects that go before the Zoning Commission or Board of Supervisors for approval.
During the same year, the Planning Commission or Board of Supervisors approved numerous projects including the Lone Oak Phase 2 Senior Apartments in Penn Valley, which will add 31 units for low-income housing. One additional housing unit was approved to be constructed on commercial property in Alta Sierra.
Additional thumbs-up were granted to 49er Self Storage at Alta Sierra Drive and Johnson Place, on 4.7 acres. Numerous Cannabis Ordinance Amendments met approval, as did the Quick Quack Car Wash, which is planned for the Higgins Project area in South County.
“One of the primary components of the Housing Element APR is recording our steps (for) our Regional Housing Needs Allocation,” said Smith. “112 residential units were permitted in 2022. That’s on pace with the last few years. The permit was issued but not necessarily completed in 2022.”
Of the 112 dwelling units issued, 106 units received their Certificate of Occupancy and were entered into the county-wide housing stock.
“Nevada County did receive a LEAP grant, or a Local Early Action Planning grant, to develop the Greater Higgins Area Plan and a set of master plans for Higgins was adopted in 2023,” Smith said. “Similarly, we are hoping to have the first set of Master Building Plans released to the public this spring.”
“It was an interesting report,” said District 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek. “It was a reminder than in 2024 we’re going to have to update our housing element. I’m excited that we can look at the work that has been done on the zoning and the changes you guys worked so hard to get. We have a lot of great projects that have been completed, so good job.”
Supervisor Hardy Bullock of District 5 had questions regarding the possible implementation of “safe air centers” for when wildfires make the air difficult to breathe, especially for those with respiratory problems.
“(Air Quality Management District) is funding to produce safe air centers —places where you can breathe if there’s a lot of smoke. Is there anything that would allow us to put that into our air quality element or create some priority for that?” Bullock inquired.
“I am not familiar with that program,” said Planning Director Brian Foss. “But that’s something we could work with the air district on and maybe collaborate, coordinate, and if it were more appropriate look where we could insert that into our General Plan documents.”
Switching back to housing matters in the plan, Bullock said: “(There were) 11 planner consultations, but the number of permits issued was really high, which is awesome. It says the department is operating at a high level and getting customers cycled through the process and doing really great.
“Housing is great no matter how it’s done,” said Bullock.