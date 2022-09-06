UPDATE: House fire reported near McCourtney Road, Ballantree Lane; evacuation warnings lifted
All evacuation warnings have been lifted for the McCourtney Fire.
Nevada County firefighters are battling a house fire near McCourtney Road and Ballantree Lane, with some residents ordered to evacuate, authorities said.
The fire was first reported at 12:06 p.m. A fire first reported in the garage had spread to the house, California Highway Patrol reports state.
Firefighters have requested CHP to close the road.
The area around McCourtney Road and Ballantree Lane was under an evacuation order, though it’s since been lifted. Areas to the northeast, east and southeast were also under evacuation warnings that have been lifted.
UPDATE: House fire reported near McCourtney Road, Ballantree Lane; evacuation warnings lifted
All evacuation warnings have been lifted
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.