UPDATE: House fire reported near McCourtney Road, Ballantree Lane; evacuation warnings lifted

All evacuation warnings have been lifted for the McCourtney Fire.

Nevada County firefighters are battling a house fire near McCourtney Road and Ballantree Lane, with some residents ordered to evacuate, authorities said.

The fire was first reported at 12:06 p.m. A fire first reported in the garage had spread to the house, California Highway Patrol reports state.

Firefighters have requested CHP to close the road.

The area around McCourtney Road and Ballantree Lane was under an evacuation order, though it’s since been lifted. Areas to the northeast, east and southeast were also under evacuation warnings that have been lifted.