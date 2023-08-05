High temperatures in Grass Valley will continue their upward trend through tomorrow when temps are forecast to top out in the mid 90s before beginning another downward trend that should dip to the mid 80s, just in time for the start of the Nevada County Fair Wednesday.
“We are looking at sunny skies and warming temps for Saturday and we have sunny conditions throughout the weekend,” said Karl Swanberg, a forecaster for the National Weather Service’s Sacramento bureau. “Highs for Grass Valley will be around 90 with light winds Saturday night will see clear skies, temps in the mid 60s and westerly winds up to 10 miles per hour.”
Swanberg said the winds today may start up as westerly winds and switch to northeasterly winds after midnight on Saturday, going into Sunday. Still, a huge shift is not expected.
Sunny skies will continue into Sunday and next week, just in time for the Nevada County Fair. As of Friday afternoon, no threatening weather was predicted, though local residents should be prepared for high temperatures and potential tripe-digit temperatures in the south county. Hydration and safety around waterways is key.
“If you’ve got triple digits in the forecast, that’s hot in the foothills,” said Swanberg. “In the valley that won’t raise any eyebrows, but for the foothills it’s quite warm.
“There’s a fire danger solidly in the summer,” Swanberg added. “We had a moist winter. Eventually the trees dry out but now the weather conditions, we are not (seeing) big north winds. It’s very early August so there is much more fire season to go but so far its been rather benign.”
Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.