Hot temperatures to hit Nevada County, but no triple-digit days predicted

The Midwest and the East Coast have been sweltering through days of extreme heat and humidity, with daytime highs reaching the upper 90s Sunday from the Carolinas to Maine. Coupled with high humidity, temperatures felt as hot as 110 degrees Fahrenheit in some places.

But while a strong cold front is moving southward and eastward that will put an end to that recent heat wave in the East, it looks like Nevada County might soon get its turn on the griddle.

According to the National Weather Service, heat over the eastern part of the United States will transition westward this week as strong high pressure builds over the western portion of the country. Forecasts indicate high temperatures will reach into the triple digits in the Valley and foothill regions possibly as early as Wednesday and into the weekend. This weather pattern could result in warmer overnight temperatures, as strong thermal belts develop in the foothills and lower mountain elevations, causing temperatures to cool slowly. There is some potential for Sierra thunderstorms, mainly south of Tahoe, on Thursday.

Concerns over extreme temperatures in Northern California abated somewhat over the weekend, with widespread excessive heat impacts not expected at this time.

Temperatures will warm to slightly above average midweek into the weekend with lower foothill temperatures remaining slightly above 100 degrees, the weather service said.

In Grass Valley, the temperatures are forecast to rise to 93 degrees Wednesday, dropping slightly to 92 degrees Friday. Saturday the thermometer will climb again, to a high of 94 degrees, according to the weather service. Sunday will be more of the same, with a predicted 93 degrees, but the heat will start to dissipate slightly by Monday, with a predicted high of 90 degrees.

Lower elevations in Nevada County will see slightly higher temperatures — such as 98 degrees in Lake Wildwood through the weekend — but it is not expected to hit triple digits.

Even though predicted temperatures will be slightly above normal, this is fairly common heat for this time of year, the weather service said in a release. Sensitive groups such as young children, the elderly, and outdoor workers will be most impacted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.