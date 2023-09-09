Now that the kiddies are back in school it prompts one to look back on their own back-to-school memories; the excitement of going shopping for new shoes and clothes you would only wear once, selecting Trapper Keepers you eventually eschewed for just shoving your papers in your bag, and the all-important selection of the lunch box. (My favorites were my Care Bears lunch bag-we went rogue that year- and the metal Holly Hobbie variety I carried as a kindergartener.)
On those days when you weren’t carrying your own lunch, however, there was the glory known as hot lunch.
We would get the paper menus at the beginning of the month, mapping out all the selections, then go into the school’s office and buy our tickets. If I remember correctly we had to get separate milk tickets that would grant us those little square containers, always perfectly chilled.
To this day I can taste the pizza that was served in a foil container, square, topped with sausage, and always molten hot. I am surprised the skin on the roof of my mouth ever grew back.
There was also something they dubbed a Po’ Boy sandwich. (It was a far cry from the Po’ Boy I would enjoy as an adult at the Delta Cafe in Portland, Oregon.) From what I recall it was a slab of ham on a bun with maybe some cheese? Either way, I still have rare cravings for that piping hot sandwich, although I don’t remember actually eating one (though I must have at some point).
The little accompanying plastic tray usually had apple sauce or carrot sticks in it, for nutrition.
Our lunch “room,”—which was actually a janitor’s closet where our lunches were distributed—was manned by a gentleman named Stanley who wore a bucket hat and, naturally, was the school custodian. This was until Deer Creek built their multi-purpose room, which allowed for a more expansive lunch distribution.
I didn’t always get hot lunch; only on occasion. On one fateful day in first grade, my sweet mother prepared a lunch for me and when I opened my plastic Cabbage Patch Kids lunch box my senses were overwhelmed with the scent of Jif peanut butter. I peered inside the yellow container and saw a sight that haunts me to this day: my mom had obviously run out of bread and substituted a hot dog bun in its place. It’s become legend in the Nobles family that that was the day I lost my taste for all things peanut butter. My mom was just doing her best and I am sorry if I have told that story before; it isn’t meant to make her feel bad.
Not surprisingly, mom eventually decided to cave into our very 1980s demands for what we wanted for lunch. It turns out our taste for convenient foods worked for her, too, so for about two years we had the same lunch every day: Lender’s Bagels with American cheese and turkey, a Kudos bar, a pack of Fun Fruits, and a Wild Berry Hi-C. I don’t really remember but I would like to say that mom probably threw in an apple or an orange for good measure. Maybe.
For a spell while still at Deer Creek, and after the completion of said multi-purpose room/cafeteria, we would sometimes get those little metal cans of chocolate pudding. I repeatedly had to ask a teacher’s assistant, the wonderful Debbie Sturgill, to help me open those pesky cans with their confusing pull/push rings. (For those who know her and might be wondering, Debbie and Gordon are enjoying their new life in Reno, close to family. My mom and dad visited them a couple weeks ago and it sounds like all is well with the Sturgills.)
The pudding lids were almost as bad as those ring-loop belts that plagued nearly every young child in the ‘80s. Whose idea were those? Even as an adult, I am not 100 percent sure I could undo one of them without a head start. I had an unfortunate situation with one of those belts which led me to walk back to my kindergarten class from the restroom in shame. (And in those days, the school didn’t bother with pump hand soap; it was a bar of Safeguard on every sink.)
Going back to the hills of Deer Creek School, the only year of my schooling where I shared a campus with my older brother was when I was in kindergarten and he was a fourth grader. Steve had Jim Layton as his teacher. Layton was well known for being what I can only describe as a brut; he could have been a gladiator. One of the infamous stories of his, which my brother swears he witnessed, was the time he got angry and took one of his students’ desks and threw it from the classroom onto the school’s field.
The teachers I had at Deer Creek have formed who I am not only as a person but as a writer. I know I have written about them a lot before but some of the lessons I learned there have had a profound effect on my life. Even down to the administration: Garry Winning, I knew at a young age, was a fantastic principal. Gwen Christie was the secretary of all secretaries and would sometimes let us kids sneak into the office and warm up on chilly winter mornings. Colleen Latimer was our school nurse, and although I rarely had to see her, I remember she was warm and comforting like a nurse should be.
We had a librarian named Mrs. Harris, a seemingly delicate woman who spoke softly and was properly engaged with her job. She’d patiently stamp each card with purpose, and remind us of the return date. She’d read to us, everything from The Giving Tree to the Berenstain Bears.
We used to play on the field and pick the Scotch Broom and make pretend bridal bouquets out of them; every bride’s dream! Zion Tout and Scott Buchanan and I would play G.I. Joe on the play structure, and honestly, the first time I remember learning about the birds and the bees was outside my third-grade classroom. (Gross!)
Aside from the engrossing and enriching education I received at Deer Creek, I also formed friendships that will last forever. If not for Deer Creek, I might not know the Celesta Falconis, Lindsey Websters, Athena Aronows, and John Bryans of this world.
From square dancing to our Christmas pageants, Deer Creek provided me a wonderful early education and one that I will treasure forever. As an adult I find little reason to ever visit there, but when I do I revel at the fact that the hills going to the basketball court aren’t as steep as I remember them; the multipurpose room not as grandiose as it seemed then.
If you were lucky enough to grow up in Nevada City or a surrounding area, you know what I mean when I say: there’s no place like it, and that includes the exemplary education system and magnificent teachers we have been blessed with.
Shifting gears, this week’s Very Important Pup is Flora.
Flora was rescued by her human during COVID and is now three years old. Her human said, “She loves swimming, she loves flying through the forest; that’s why her nickname is the Flying Forest Fairy Dog. 90 people applied for these puppies. It is actually kind of a magical story.”
Flora’s human Delilah had had a vision of running through the woods with a big, white, majestic dog. She wanted a puppy, and she didn’t want to buy, so she thought it was a long shot to get the pup of her dreams.
Her friend saw a Facebook post from Sammie’s Friends that all at once stunned Delilah while reassuring her that her vision might have a chance to come to fruition.
“We called Sammie’s and they were like, we’ll put your name in because there’s 90 applicants and then we’ll call you Friday but you can’t pick which dog,” Delilah said. “It was first come, first served. Then they didn’t call us and we were like, oh no! So they called us Saturday and said, somebody backed out and we picked you. I went and there was a couple before us picking between her and another dog and they picked the other dog. It was pretty amazing. She’s a very, very important pup.”
With that, aloha Nevada County. Enjoy these waning days of summer.