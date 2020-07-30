Hot days ahead | TheUnion.com
Hot days ahead

Sacramento’s Sarah Ksander, from left, Sharolyn Camba, Katherine Vo, and Diana Vo, walk through the misters in front of Fred’s Szechuan Chinese Restaurant in Nevada City during the heat of the day Thursday afternoon. Nevada City reached a high of 92 while Grass Valley reached 93 Thursday. Highs are expected to remain in the lower 90s through the weekend before a dip into the upper 80s is forecast for the middle of next week.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

