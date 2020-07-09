Hot and dry temperatures through next week: Fire danger persists, people reminded to be fire safe

A somewhat long stretch of days with hot temperatures is headed our way.

“To call it a heat wave, three or more consecutive days of 100-plus degree weather has to occur,” National Weather Service meteorologist Idamis Del Valle said.

That may just happen in some spots as the National Weather Service is calling for highs in the upper 90s and up to 105 degrees in the valley and foothills.

The hottest day is expected to be Sunday, with widespread 100s across the valley.

Grass Valley is expected to see highs between the low to mid-90s from today into next week.

“(Today) isn’t expected to be as hot, but Saturday through at least Monday is,” Del Valle said. “Tuesday temps will be a tad cooler, and when I say a tad cooler, means a degree or two cooler, not much.”

Overall for interior Northern California conditions will be hot and dry and people should be reminded to practice fire safety.

Two vegetation fires broke out about the same time Thursday afternoon — one near Bangor, and the other off Smartsville Road in Smartsville.

