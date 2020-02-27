Hospitality House thrift store to close

Hospitality House’s Bread & Roses Thrift opened a few years ago with the intention of getting more money for the nonprofit as grant dollars were expected to drop at the time.

Now, the thrift shop will permanently close. Its final day of operations is unknown.

The last day of normal operations for Hospitality House’s Bread & Roses Thrift shop will be Saturday. The store will close during the first week of March to prepare for a blowout sale, which will begin March 7.

“We are planning to have a series of sales beginning March 7 while supplies last,” Hospitality House Operations Manager Isaias Acosta said in an email. “The entire store will be discounted and discounts will increase exponentially into March with new merchandise and deals offered daily. Patrons can stay up to date on the type of sale by visiting our website or our Bread & Roses Facebook page.”

With the impending closure, the thrift store will no longer accept donations.

“Nevada County has many amazing thrift stores in the area, all of whom are worthy of supporting, and upon our store closing, we encourage our donors to redirect their household items to our nonprofit friends,” Acosta states. “Urgent needs for our homeless community will still be gladly accepted at the shelter. Our website offers meaningful ways to make donations that support our shelter and outreach programs.”

Acosta declined to say whether the thrift store was helpful in adding donations to Hospitality House, but a press release by the nonprofit notes that it would like to prioritize its “core competencies” like providing shelter and mental health services.

In August, the Grass Valley Salvation Army thrift store closed, and has yet to be replaced with anything.

Acosta was unaware of what would become of the space Bread & Roses Thrift currently occupies. He said the shop is mostly volunteer-led and has two employees.

