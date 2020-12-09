Hospitality House seeks donations as winter approaches

At a time of the year when family, friends and home are needed most, combined with the added challenges of a pandemic, two community members have come forward to maximize help to those without a home.

Through Dec. 15, all monetary donations made to Hospitality House will be matched by these individuals, dollar for dollar, up to $30,000. This means a $10 donation will automatically become $20, which, as an example, can provide 40 people with personal protective equipment (PPE) to stay safe and healthy.

“We’ve been operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week across multiple locations since March in response to the pandemic with no lapses in services,” said Nancy Baglietto, executive director of Hospitality House. “As more people find themselves at risk of losing their homes, this match opportunity is a chance for all community members to provide immediate greater impact together, and with winter upon us, we can’t slow down now.”

Standing strong, Hospitality House continues to respond and has helped 570 local individuals and families in crisis this year to date and is currently providing food and emergency shelter to over 100 struggling local individuals and families in collaboration with its partners, including Nevada County, FREED, Adult Protective Services, Turning Point and Sierra Roots.

Lacey Danner and Chris Bigler were among those helped. The couple desperately needed assistance this past summer and found care and compassion at Hospitality House.

“They were always very supportive,” said Bigler, who noted at one point they worried funding to help them might run out. “They’d say, ‘Don’t worry. We’ll take care of you and they did — every single time.”

In addition to food and shelter, services at Hospitality House include job training, mental health counseling, recuperative care, pet care, transportation to appointments, onsite COVID-19 testing, PPE, customized case management, medical advocacy, street outreach and housing assistance. Over the course of several months, the couple embraced all services at Hospitality House, and in September of this year, they reached permanent housing with their children.

“We can’t thank Hospitality House enough for the help,” said Danner. “It was life changing. Not only had I lost everything—I had lost hope.”

Today, both Danner and Bigler maintain steady employment to support their family and sustain their housing. They are thankful they received help, but more help for others is needed. Shifting from a single overnight shelter into a 24/7 operation across multiple sites has come with added challenges and costs. Food needs alone have tripled, but a donation right now of $100 will automatically be matched to $200 and provide 200 meals.

To take advantage of this match opportunity to help more people in need, donations can be made online at http://www.hhshelter.org, by phone at 530-615-0852, or by mail at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Donations will be doubled through Dec. 15.

Source: Hospitality House