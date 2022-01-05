Hospitality House, Nevada County expand shelter support

With over 9,000 locals still without power, Hospitality House and Nevada County have come together to give up to 19 more people, including snowstorm victims, an opportunity to rest and recover in a safe environment.

The 19 guests will receive wraparound support services and care, including warm nutritious meals, hot showers, laundry, and specialized assistance to those who have lost their homes.

Because of the dangerous conditions brought on by recent storm activity, Nevada County Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver initiated an enhanced response, reaching out to a variety of community partners, including Hospitality House, which responded by providing 19 additional beds.

“We saw an opportunity to help more people by partnering with a variety of nonprofits, including Hospitality House, so it was a natural next step as we continue to work together toward community recovery,” said Gruver in a news release. “This meaningful collaboration is now meeting an urgent need.”

In response to this life-threatening crisis, Hospitality House began mobilizing staff to transition guests to various locations to accommodate the expansion efforts. This short-term, temporary program will be in full swing over the next seven days, helping people who were previously in warming shelters across town.

“We’re prepared to help each client with anything s/he needs, whether it’s securing new permanent housing or providing a safe place to stay until the power at their home can be restored,” said Tyson Powers, program officer at Hospitality House.

The community has appreciated the county’s leadership role in this important and meaningful collaborative response, covering all of the operational costs to ensure more people can receive the help they need when they need it most.

“This is the time to come together,” said Nancy Baglietto, executive director of Hospitality House. “Neighbors and friends have lost their homes due to the recent snowstorm while countless more remain without electricity or any heat source to keep them warm. As a homeless services provider, we know first-hand that sustaining in the elements is not viable, which is why we heeded the county’s call.”

Those who need storm support or related help are encouraged to call 2-1-1 at 1-833-DIAL-211, the state’s essential community service agency. Those in need of shelter or housing support may also call Hospitality House at 530-271-7144.

To help further services to those in need, the community’s support is always welcome and appreciated. Donations may be made at hhshelter.org , by calling 530-615-0852, or by sending a donation made payable to Hospitality House at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

