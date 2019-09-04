Hospitality House, government agencies organizing cleanup near 10859 Brunswick Road

A tentative date of Oct. 12 has been set to organize a cleanup of the area near 10859 Brunswick Road, according to Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout.

Individuals from the city, county, Grass Valley Police Department and Hospitality House have been surveying the area since August and communicating about how to best organize a cleanup, according to an email from Hospitality House Operations Manager Isaias Acosta.

The cleanup on Richard and Minta Cramer’s property is not unique to Hospitality House. A previous cleanup included over 60 volunteers and was successful, according to Acosta.

“Our outreach team visits multiple locations throughout the county to engage folks where they are at and encourages these individuals to utilize services, including our emergency shelter,” wrote Acosta.

Various institutions were notified of the mounds of trash because the Cramers initially reached out to Sheriff Shannon Moon, said Swarthout.

All of the resources necessary for the site cleanup, in addition to the operation’s costs, have yet to be determined, she added.

“It’s pretty minimal because it’s mainly volunteers who do this,” said Swarthout.

Getting involved

Grass Valley resident Melissa Hatcher, who learned about the trash off Brunswick Road and wanted to clean the area, was unaware of these coordinated efforts. She’s now looking forward to working with the involved parties.

“I have such a small crew and we’re pretty flexible,” she said, “so I think we’re going to ride their coattails.”

Hatcher said she has about 15 volunteers who want to help her, but that number could change as the cleanup date draws nearer. She said she has continued to receive donations for the event.

Richard and Minta Cramer were unsure if they were going to be able to attend the cleanup, said Minta Cramer. Their efforts will depend on Richard Cramer’s health.

On two or three occasions, Richard Cramer said he has paid people to clean up the space.

Richard Cramer doesn’t want tiny homes or more homes in the area for homeless individuals.

He hopes the new park that Grass Valley is trying to build, with the homeowner’s permission, comes to fruition.

“(Residents) need something green, something (grassy), something for children to play on,” he said, adding that he’s skeptical the park will get built.

MANAGING HOMELESSNESS

In regards to reducing homelessness, Swarthout said she supports the ongoing efforts of Hospitality House, the completion of the homeless day center and hopes to build more affordable housing in Grass Valley. She is also pleased with the state money that was awarded this year to the county to provide housing for low-income and mentally ill individuals in addition to a separate grant to aid homeless youth.

“The best thing that we as a community can do is work in collaboration, like what we are doing right now,” she said.

According to Acosta, his nonprofit has served “501 unique individuals through various programs at Hospitality House, 247 of which reported chronic homelessness.”

The nonprofit helps homeless individuals navigate a number of different governmental and advocacy agencies.

But, he wrote, events like the one in October are important as well.

“Cleanups are monumental efforts which take support of community members from both the homeless community as well as the community at large to be effective,” wrote Acosta.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.