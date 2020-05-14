Hospital Week celebrations at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

This week, May 10 through 16, is ‘National Hospital Week,’ which aims to spotlight every hospital, health system and person involved in keeping communities healthy and well. While social distancing measures have changed the way Dignity Health regional hospitals are celebrating this year, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital leaders understood, now more than ever, the recognition of this observance week is especially important as staff continues to manage through an unprecedented pandemic.

This week care staff members have been treated to sweet treats that ranged from cheesecake to cupcakes, among many others. The SNMH Auxiliary and the CLIF Bar Company contributed donations. Celebratory activities include a daily raffle drawing.

“Every year, this observance week provides an opportunity to pause and reflect on the important work being realized by our staff year-round,” said physician Brian Evans, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s president. “I am so proud of this team as they have shown an extraordinary amount of resiliency, commitment and compassion through what has been a very difficult time.”

Hospital leaders hope to hold a bigger celebration once it is deemed appropriate to gather again in larger groups. In the meantime, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital staffers would like to remind the community that the hospital and ER are safe and that no one should delay seeking medical care.