Hospital to ‘light up blue’ on pandemic’s 2-year mark

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital will “light up blue” today in order to recognize the pandemic’s two-year mark, according to a news release.

Two years ago today, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Lori Katterhagen, the hospital’s chief nursing officer and chief operating officer, said Tuesday that the hospital’s recognition event today is intended to recognize the anniversary, adding that the past two years have been difficult on all.

According to a spokesperson for Dignity Health, the lights will be turned on at 6:30 p.m.

“The ‘light it blue’ campaign … is really about recognizing all that’s happened related to the pandemic, honoring those that have worked so hard during this pandemic, whether they be health care workers or others, but also remembering those that we’ve lost,” said Katterhagen.





According to the release, the practice of lighting buildings up in blue began in 2020 in the United Kingdom as a way to show support for NHS frontline workers. It was brought to the United States, and has continued to be reignited during milestones.

Katterhagen said she hopes the community will have a positive response to this display, which will be visible from the highway.

“Blue, to me, is very much a color of peace and calm, and the fact that we’re resilient, we’re going to get through this, and that we can overcome even the biggest challenges as a community,” she said. ”And I really hope that that’s what our community gets out of this ‘light it blue.’”

Commenting on the past two years, Katterhagen said that people have worked hard and shown resilience — “in our whole community, our community doctors, our hospital workers, even the people that stayed home when they didn’t want to.

“It all made a difference, and I do feel more optimistic this spring than I have in the past, so I’m excited for our world as a whole,” she added.

“Hopefully, next year will be not so much a memorial for our anniversary, as much as ‘Look how far we’ve come,’” said Katterhagen.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com