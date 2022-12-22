Hospital restricting visitors

A road sign at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital directs people to their destinations at the hospital’s Grass Valley location. Officials at the hospital have announced that they will be restricting visitors due to upticks in illnesses.

Photo: Elias Funez

Those wishing to visit loved ones in Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in coming days might want to check with hospital administration, as protocol regarding visitors has changed with the influx of cases of influenza and COVID.

According to hospital administrative assistant Laura Hawley, patients are designated one family member visitor per day.

“We are very full with COVID and flu, and that is the reason,” Hawley said. “There are restricted visitations with no children (allowed).”

Hawley added that any visitor must be symptom-free.

“We have a lot of flu going around,” she said, “so yeah —we are in that mode that we were in last winter.”

Exceptions, Hawley said, could be made for patients who may be reaching their last days.

Dr. Tyler Hill, Chief Medical Officer at Sierra Nevada, issued a statement clarifying the hospital’s policies.

“At this time the visitor policy is specific to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. They evaluate the policy based on patient volumes and an evidence-based approach. For most of the county, we are seeing either a plateau or decrease in flu activity. However, with the holidays, we expect another surge in January.”

Hill added: “Both in Nevada (County) and California as a whole, the activity remains ‘high.’ On the California Department of Public Health website, 7.1 percent of outpatient visits are related to influenza-like illnesses. 3.3 percent of admissions are related to influenza.”

Restrictions on hospital visits are expected to remain in place until after the new year.

