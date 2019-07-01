Hospital Foundation presents sizable donation to SNMH

At Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s June board meeting, SNMH Foundation Executive Director Kimberly Parker presented a check of $1,109,155.46 to the hospital. In total this fiscal year, $1,613,458.00 was sent to the hospital, which board members say is the result of a very generous community. These monies will support vital projects and programs, which are said to have a profound impact on the 75,000 people who count on SNMH every day as their nonprofit community hospital. Examples of what donations will provide include a new “Infusion Center” that handles more than 9,500 patient visits a year; $1 million in funding toward the transformation of the Emergency Department; respite support, crisis intervention, case management, and caregiver education for the Alzheimer’s Outreach Program; the Social Outreach program, which assists those struggling with depression, new equipment for cardiac rehabilitation, subsidized mammograms for patients without financial resources, cancer support groups and more. Funds will also be allocated to the Comfort Cuisine Program, which creates meals for cancer patients and their families; a new probe for the Cardiology Department; a capacity building for the Palliative Care Program and more. For more information on the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, visit http://www.supportsierranevada.org.