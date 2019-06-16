Hospital Auxiliary and Grass Valley Rotary Club support Emergency Department transformation

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Auxiliary volunteers present a $10,000 check to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation's Executive Director Kimberly Parker and SNMH President/CEO Dr. Brian Evans. This compliments a previous gift of $25,000. The Rotary Club of Grass Valley also donated $25,000 to the hospital foundation.

Submitted by Amy Abt

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation (SNMHF) is proud to be the recipient of a $35,000 gift from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) Auxiliary and a $25,000 gift from the Rotary Club of Grass Valley, in support of SNMHF’s Emergency Department transformation campaign. Both groups have an opportunity to name a space in the newly improved Emergency Department. Built to handle 15,000 visits a year, the Emergency Department now sees over 35,000 patients annually. This much-needed transformation will provide vital improvements aimed at creating an expedient, thorough and safe experience for patients. Gifts to SNMHF’s Emergency Department campaign have the ability to touch over 75,000 local individuals who will likely need emergency services for themselves or a loved one at some point in their lives. SNMHF has currently raised 75% of its $2 million goal.

For more information, please call 530-477-9700.