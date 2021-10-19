Hospice organization donates 30 cell phones to Community Beyond Violence

Hospice of the Foothills, western Nevada County’s nonprofit hospice organization, recently updated their clinical staff’s cell phones, which are used to communicate with patients and other staff members. This update resulted in a surplus of approximately 30 iPhones that were still in working order and available for use.

Rather than recycle them as e-waste, staff members had a better idea. Viv Tipton, executive director of Hospice of the Foothills, reached out to Stephanie Fischer, executive director of Community Beyond Violence, and asked if they had any use for these used iPhones.

Community Beyond Violence, a local organization providing help for people dealing with domestic abuse, was very pleased to receive the offer, accepting gratefully.

“Our agency has made the phones available for staff and clients personal or work use,” says Fischer. “Several of the phones will be used for client case management for staff working from home or on-call after regular business hours. We have had many issues with our in-office phone system recently, so we are even having crisis line calls routed to them this week while the phone system is fixed. We are so grateful for this generous (and timely!) gift from our friends at Hospice of the Foothills.”

“We are so pleased these phones could be put to good use”, said Tipton. “We value our community partnerships and collaboration, and we were happy to help another local nonprofit like Community Beyond Violence. The work they do is so important.”





To learn more about Hospice of the Foothills, http://www.hospiceofthefoothills.org . To learn more about Community Beyond Violence, http://www.cbv.org . If you, or someone you know is in an unhealthy relationship and need support, please reach out to CBV’s 24-hour crisis line at 530-272-3467.