Hospice of the Foothills hires new human resources manager

Hospice of the Foothills has added Heidi Wingo to their staff as their new human resources manager.

“I am very excited to bring Heidi Wingo into our Hospice of the Foothills family,” said executive director Vivian Tipton. “She is incredibly skilled; her background and education allows us to provide the human resources/administrative support our staff needs in order to perform at their best for our patients. She also brings a passion for end-of-life care and a service focus that is a perfect fit for Hospice of the Foothills.”

A western Nevada County resident since 2003, Heidi joins Hospice of the Foothills in the key role of HR manager. She has two bachelor’s degrees in English and anthropology, plus she has earned her MBA. Working in HR for several years, she was most recently the school director of the California College of Ayurveda, where she wore many hats, including that of HR. Prior to her years at the California College of Ayurveda, she worked at Kaplan College and the University of Phoenix, where her focus was on education and healthcare.

Wingo is very involved in our community, through her children’s sports and activities, and as part owner of Grass Valley Brewing Company, where she has been the HR manager. Heidi adds, “I am very excited to be a part of an organization that gives so much to our community. Hospice of the Foothills is a team of individuals who all truly love to be a part of making end-of-life experiences the best they can be. My goal is to support this amazing team anyway I can to make them feel as loved as they make their patients and families feel.”

Like other nonprofit hospice organizations around the country, Hospice of the Foothills continues to be challenged by the increasing gap between the actual cost of hospice care and reimbursements from Medicare, Medi-Cal and private insurance. Without support from the community, nonprofit hospices including Hospice of the Foothills cannot exist.

Hospice of the Foothills is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit healthcare organization that has provided end-of-life hospice and palliative care to patients and families in Nevada County, Western Placer County, and surrounding communities since 1979. For more information about programs and services, or ways to support the organization, visit http://www.hofo.org or call 530-272-5739.