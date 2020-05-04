Hospice of the Foothills earns ‘Deemed Status’ accreditation

Hospice of the Foothills is delighted to announce they have achieved accreditation with ‘deemed status’ by The Joint Commission, the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and assessment body in health care. Accreditation is regarded as one of the core ways to measure the quality of an organization and demonstrates their compliance with industry quality principles. The ‘deemed status’ designation is the ultimate seal of excellence.

“Hospice organizations are not required to be accredited, and completing a ‘deemed status’ survey is a step beyond basic accreditation,” said Viv Tipton, executive director. “At Hospice of the Foothills, we have a commitment to providing high quality care, having a deemed status accreditation validates the exemplary level of care our team provides.”

Hospice of the Foothills, established in 1979, is a community based, not-for-profit hospice, serving approximately 500 patients and families in western Nevada County and eastern Placer County each year. The staff of Hospice of the Foothills is passionate about delivering the highest quality of physical, emotional and spiritual support for those dealing with a life-limiting illness.

“Under the clinical leadership of Denyse Ashlock, our director of Patient Care Services, our processes and policies have been created to provide the utmost in compassionate, high quality care. This preparation allowed us to undergo the rigorous on-site survey earlier this year,” said Tipton. “During the four-day assessment, more than 1,000 hospice criteria were evaluated including delivery of care, treatment and services, emergency management, human resources, individual rights and responsibilities, and leadership. In addition, the accreditation process provided us with tools to measure, assess and continue to improve our hospice services. Deemed status indicates that the organization exceeds professional expectations.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



“When individuals turn to hospice, they want to be sure that the patient is receiving the best possible care,” added Tipton. “Accreditation by The Joint Commission serves as a stamp of approval that the organization adheres to highest standards of safety and quality care.”

Publicly reported quality scores for hospices can be viewed at: http://www.medicare.gov/hospicecompare. For more information, visit http://www.hospiceofthefoothills.com or call 530-272-5739.