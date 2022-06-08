Hospice of the Foothills awarded ‘share the love’ donation

For each of the last 14 years, Subaru of America has run a fundraising campaign to support both local and national nonprofits. It’s called ‘Share the Love’ — a policy and pledge to do right by the communities in which Subaru employees live and work.

This year, Subaru ‘Shared the Love’ with Hospice of the Foothills in Grass Valley. From last November through early January of this year, when a customer purchased a new Subaru from Gold Rush Subaru in Auburn, they were able to donate $250 to one of four national charities, or Hospice of the Foothills, this year’s ‘hometown’ choice.

On Thursday, June 2, Gold Rush Subaru’s Scott Taylor, General Manager; Susan Taylor, Business Manager; Jessica Jasper, Salesperson; and Tiffany Maggio, Love Encore Delivery Specialist, visited Hospice of the Foothills to present a check for $25,000.

Hospice of the Foothills’ Development Director Kristin Donahue said, “We are extremely grateful to have been chosen from among the many worthy nonprofits in our region. This type of community support plays a vital role in helping us continue to provide skilled and compassionate end-of-life care and services for patients and their families when and where they are needed. Each patient and family have unique needs, and we are able to provide individualized care through our medical director, nurses, social workers, hospice aides, spiritual counselors, and trained volunteers.”

Since the ‘Share the Love’ campaign began, the event has generated $225,000,000 in donations to charities who touch the hearts of the Subaru community nationwide.

Source: Hospice of the Foothills