Hospice of Foothills receives donation

For the past several years, Phil and Anne Starr have hosted a large jewelry show in the Starr Winery Tasting Room at 124 W. Main Street in Grass Valley. The jewelry is made by Phil Starr’s three sisters, Sharon, Shirley and Phyllis. The trio, whose business is named Gem Starr, make jewelry to raise money for a local nonprofit in the town where the sale occurs.

This year’s recipient of the proceeds of from the most recent sale in December is Hospice of the Foothills. The three-day jewelry show raised $1,753. Anne and Phil Starr recently presented Kristin Donahue and Viv Tipton with a check in their tasting room.

“We are so honored and grateful that Phil and Anne Starr chose Hospice of the Foothills to be the recipient this year,” said Kristin Donahue, fund development director at Hospice of the Foothills. “The patients and families in our care will benefit from their generosity.” Gem Starr members travel all over the United States selling their jewelry to raise money for charity.

Hospice of the Foothills is a nonprofit healthcare organization that has provided compassionate end-of-life hospice and palliative care to patients and families in Nevada County, Western Placer County, and surrounding communities since 1979. For more information about programs and services, or ways to support the organization, visit http://www.hofo.org or call 530-272-5739.