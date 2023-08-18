Staff Writer
Nine-year old Jessie Yoder won several titles at the Nevada County Fair last week.
Yoder earned Nevada County Fair All Around Horseman Champion with her quarter horse named Lena, as well as the horse costume contest where she was dressed as Lady Liberty, according to her mother, Autumn Yoder.
Lena was decorated with ribbons and flags of red, white and blue.
Yoder also won the title of Champion Novice Horse Showmanship, according to Autumn Yoder.
“We are so proud of her,” Autumn and Kevin Yoder said.
Jessie” Yoder is a member of the Meadowlarks 4 H Club who currently work on arts and crafts projects, poultry, beef and dairy cattle, rabbits, sheep, swine and mountain biking.
Yoder won in the pygmy goat sections as well.
She took home Champion Novice Pygmy Goat Showmanship and the pygmy goat costume contest, according to Autumn Yoder.
“She won first place dressed as a character from the most recent Star Wars, Rae, a female Jedi. The goat was BB8, a droid from the movie,” Autumn Yoder said.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
