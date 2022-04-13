‘Hoping that we will continue to move forward’: Dr. Sherilynn Cooke discusses taking on public health officer role

Dr. Sherilynn Cooke

Submitted to The Union

Nevada County Public Health Officer Dr. Sherilynn Cooke says she always planned to work in public health, even as she entered medical school and trained as an internal medicine specialist.

When she took on the role of public health officer with the county earlier this year, she was coming out of over 20 years as a primary care physician.

Prior to medical school, said Cooke, she worked as a public health educator with San Diego’s public health department, and then in its department of social services. She explained that, while she went into training as a physician with the intention of going into public health, she found she enjoyed patient care and did it for longer than planned.

“So, I have a pretty broad background in both public health and working for counties, but certainly being health officer is a brand new role for me,” said Cooke.

Upon deciding to retire from practicing medicine in Contra Costa County, Cooke said she began searching for public health roles and became aware of Nevada County’s recruitment for a health officer. In addition to liking the area, she said a “huge factor” in her decision was having enjoyed meeting county Public Health Director Jill Blake and other department staff.

She praised the department, saying that the quality of its staff has helped as she navigates the “steep learning curve” of starting a public health role amid a pandemic.

“We are delighted to have Dr. Cooke on board with our department,” said Blake in an email last month, adding that the transition had so far been smooth. “We feel very fortunate to have recruited such a highly qualified, experienced physician for the role of health officer.”

Asked about Cooke residing outside of Nevada County, Blake said, “Health officer recruitments can be very challenging during a pandemic, but we had several terrific candidates respond to our recruitment, all of whom would have served Nevada County remotely to a certain extent.”

“Like many other fields and industries, the telework option is becoming more and more common, and in this instance it is working really well so far,” she said.

Cooke’s contract calls for remuneration of $161,720 from Jan. 1 to June 30, and $324,550 from July 1 to June 30, 2023.

‘ON THE FRONT END’

Cooke said her experience practicing medicine has been helpful in her role as public health officer because it gives her an understanding of the demands on health care workers in the community, from hospitals and clinics to individual providers.

She explained that these roles are distinct from working in public health because they involve taking care of “your patient,” or patients in a particular organization or practice, while public health deals with the community at large. That aspect can be difficult “because everyone is so tired,” she said.

“But everyone has to remember that Public Health’s job is to protect the public — not just an individual, not just a group, but everyone,” said Cooke. “And we still have a lot of people in Nevada County — it does have a slightly older age population — so we do have more vulnerable seniors that live in the community that, even if vaccinated, they’re at increased risk.”

She added that, aside from COVID-19, Public Health is concerned with protecting these individuals due to increased vulnerability to other diseases as well.

“And I would just say that it’s really important for people to really try to envision things and think outside of themselves and look at their neighbors, look at their community at large, look at the most vulnerable,” she said.

It was this perspective, as well as a focus on prevention, which drew Cooke to the public health field, she said. She described a good public health department as working “on the front end,” toward prevention — whether it dealing with outbreaks of disease or disasters affecting health.

She said that, during the pandemic, health care providers have observed that people are missing routine screenings, such as pap smears, mammograms, colonoscopies, and annual physicals. While some of this preventative care was not available for a brief period earlier in the pandemic, she said, health care providers are still catching up two years later and encouraging people to come in for these screenings.

PRIORITIES

As of last month, Cooke said she expected COVID-19 would remain the most prominent issue in regards to public health for some time, and that its duration would be determined by what the virus does.

“We thought we were sort of on the down tail slide of it until the Omicron variant came up, so we don’t know — we know there’s going to be a new variant, we just don’t know if it’s going to be a variant that’s going to take hold,” she said. She explained that there had been many variants after the Delta variant, but none seemed to take hold until Omicron.

The “good news,” she said last month, was that cases were on a downward trend, although she added that the virus would “still be with us for a while.“

“Of course, as with most departments, a lot of resources have been shifted or a lot of staff are doing two jobs — they’re doing their regular job and they’re dealing with COVID-19 response,” said Cooke.

Among Nevada County Public Health’s priorities, aside from COVID-19, are encouraging other childhood vaccinations, since the county “does tend to have a lower childhood vaccination rate than other counties around the state,” as well as operating the department’s Truckee clinic, she said.

Cooke said her hope for Nevada County residents is that they come together, adding that the county Public Health Department is there on their behalf and to protect them.

“There have been a lot of things during the pandemic where one group thinks the other group is the enemy — we’re not enemies. We all want the same thing, we may have differences of opinion on how you accomplish that, but we all want the pandemic to end,” said Cooke. “We all want everyone to cooperate to what’s the best for the community at large, so I’m hoping that we will continue to move forward.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com