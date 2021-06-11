 ‘Hope and pride’: Ghidotti, Silver Springs, Vantage Point celebrate class of 2021 | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

‘Hope and pride’: Ghidotti, Silver Springs, Vantage Point celebrate class of 2021

News News |

Union staff
Ghidotti Early College High School graduates don face coverings as they approach their seats during their graduation ceremony held at Nevada Union High School’s Hooper Stadium. Principal Noah Levinson presented the graduates as the “hope and pride of our community,” adding that this year that statement rings truer than others. A total of 41 students were promoted Thursday evening.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

 

Silver Springs High School student speaker Kai Keller addresses his fellow classmates of the graduating class of 2021 during his speech Thursday evening on the school’s Grass Valley campus where 84 students were promoted.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Ellena Brown was one of 14 graduates to be recognized at a drive-by graduation ceremony Thursday evening at Vantage Point Charter School in Penn Valley.
Submitted to The Union
Ghidotti Graduates sit in a grid and spaced socially distant from one another while wearing face coverings during Thursday evening’s graduation ceremony at Nevada Union High.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Silver Springs High School graduates walk back to their seats after receiving their diplomas Thursday evening in Grass Valley.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Andrew Hoffman joined his classmates in graduating from Vantage Point Charter School, an independent study-focused school in Penn Valley, on Thursday. Students’ families lined up with their vehicles at the drive-by ceremony Thursday to celebrate their students.
Submitted to The Union
Ghidotti Early College High School graduate Patricia Kee approaches the podium to lead the class of 2021 in the flag salute.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Silver Springs High School graduates celebrate by tossing their caps into the air after the ceremony.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Joshua Ronald Bergman walks up to receive his diploma from Vantage Point Charter School’s Principal and Superintendent Melissa Conley.
Submitted to The Union

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more