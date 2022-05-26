‘Honoring their tradition’: ‘Solim-ni’ mural recognized in Grass Valley

On Sunday, a ceremony was held to officially honor the recently completed Grass Valley mural featuring Nisenan representatives, community officials, and the mural’s artist, Nikila Badua, who spoke during the event.

The Nevada City Rancheria — with the help of the California Heritage Indigenous Research Project, and under the direction of Nisenan tribal spokeswoman Shelly Covert — have continued its push for regaining the tribe’s federal recognition and have added some visual recognition with projects such as the “solim ni” (“I sing” in Nisenan) mural at 309 Neal St. in downtown Grass Valley.

Badua, a local cultural community artist with emphasis on graphic design, fine art painting and education, was sought out to fill the space next to the new El Barrio Mexican Market by local mural advocate Haven Caravelli.

“She found me and told me the context about Grass Valley history,” Badua said about the mural’s content. “I told her, if I was going to paint something, it would be something for the Nisenan.”

So Badua set out to work with Covert in the design and content of the mural.

The end result features a Nisenan woman, singing a basket song, while wearing a traditional flicker feather headdress typically used during fire dances.

“A lot of other tribes wear them, but you mostly see the men wearing them and not the women, so Shelly really wanted that to be shown because women used to wear them, too.”

The blues in the mural represent not only the Yuba River, but the water itself.

“With all the fires going on in California, the tribes are going through the process of remembering their water ceremonies,” Badua said, noting the short lived peak of the gold mining era compared to the overall existence of the Nisenan tribe. “The Gold Rush, it peaked for 10 years maybe, whereas the Nisenan were here for 10,000 years.”

Other elements of the mural depict a black oak tree and acorns, which are also important to the Nisenan, as well as a depiction of their traditional basketry and design.

Badua explained the importance of the basketry in the mural’s design.

“The story that really touched me,” Badua said. “(Covert) was talking about how their baskets and old artifacts were stolen during the Gold Rush time. There are some baskets left and they are in the firehouse museum. She was saying that their baskets are living beings with souls and eventually they return back to the Earth. They have songs that they sing to them throughout their life.

“That’s what this mural is, honoring their tradition that they have,” she added.

