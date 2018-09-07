Honoring the Constitution: Signing, parade and more set for big day in Nevada City

Nevada City's 52nd annual Constitution Day Parade is at 2 p.m. Sunday and will feature 60 to 70 parade entries and this year's Grand Marshal, the Grand Master of the California Masonic Lodge, Bruce Galloway.

The re-enactment of historical moments, student and local bands, and the Famous Marching Presidents representing all 45 presidents and their wives will also join in on the celebration of contingents marching down Broad Street.

The parade was started in 1967 by the late Col. Bill Lambert who wanted to recognize the importance of the Constitution as the cornerstone of our great democracy.

The weekend's festivities will begin on Saturday with encampment re-enactments of the Continental Army-Delaware Regiment and the British Army on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at Pioneer Park. Children are invited to learn about marching drills with replica muskets, flag raising and fife and drum concerts.

Also on Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. there will be an Open-Air free concert by the Nevada County Concert Band on Pine Street. The following day at 1:30 p.m., the re-enactment of the signing of the U.S. Constitution will take place on the corner of Board and Pine Streets, and will be followed by the parade.

Free Parking and Shuttle will be available from the Nevada County Government Center, 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, to the Washington Street Overpass from noon to 6 p.m.