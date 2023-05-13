The Nevada County Arts Council took over The Northstar House in Grass Valley in order to present its annual awards to creatives, this year with three new categories.
Artists and enthusiasts convened Thursday evening to honor those who keep the spirit of art alive in the community.
Longtime Grass Valley resident and artist Howard Levine was on hand to inaugurate the Peggy Levine Community Service in the Arts Award in honor of his late wife who was a driving force in the arts community in Nevada County and helped the preservation efforts of The Northstar House.
“The Nevada County Arts Council by my mathematic ability is in its 46th year,” Levine said. “46 years. And this year it chose to honor Peggy (Levine) with the Peggy Levine Community in the Arts Award. Throughout Peggy’s life she demonstrated patience, persistence, and perseverance. She was a founding member of the Arts Council board among others, such as The Center for the Arts. Her expectations were grand and her dreams were atmospheric.”
The award was presented to Gayle and Leo Granucci, longtime supporters of the arts in the county. There is even a Granucci Gallery in Grass Valley’s Center for the Arts in their honor.
“The arts were significantly involved in us settling into Nevada County,” Leo Granucci said. “We knew we wanted to live in the Sierra Nevada foothills. The abundant literary, visual, and performing arts were available here. We were sold. So we moved here and have been here for 25 years.
“This award is pretty special to me because the name Peggy Levine. We had a great, great friendship. We encourage you to continue promoting and expanding the arts for our beautiful community here and we will be here to support you.”
The first ever Nevada City Rancheria Community Spirit Award was presented by Shelley Covert to her mother, Ginger.
“Through this award, Nevada County Arts Council recognizes culture barons who have worked selflessly to weave their cultural knowledge and ancestral gifts into their communities,” said Nevada County Arts Council Executive Director Eliza Tudor.
Shelley Covert said: “I feel really proud to have my mom and my auntie here. I swear there’s actually a real tribe, they’re real people. There’s still fear as to how this will be accepted. The path we’ve found is through the art. We need the visibility. For us as people, community is all we have. And being part of the arts council board I learn a lot…but I take that home. These community relationships are really important. These relationships are the most important. She was the first chairwoman of the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan tribe. She is carrying on a legacy of intergenerational activism for the tribe.”
Ginger was grateful but kept her acceptance speech short, simply saying: ““I would just like to say thank you for joining the arts and being out here.”
Arts Council board member Abdul LeBlanc spoke to the abilities of Brian Buckley, a longtime educator and recipient of the Leadership in Arts Education award.
“All things that we get, good or bad, are taught and learned,” said LeBlanc in his introduction. “The biggest thing we can have is the ability to express ourselves. With a 35 year career in education, Brian Buckley has been a teacher, a coach, professional development specialist, principal, superintendent…and a decade of service on the Nevada County Arts Council where initially the Artists in Schools program (began).”
“It’s such a wonderful thing to get this award and look out and see all these faces that I have known and have such deep respect for,” Buckley said. “For arts and arts education I think sometimes we have a narrow definition or a narrow conception of it. I think there’s arts and creativity in everything that we do whether we are a county CEO…whether we are a homemaker. There’s tremendous arts and creativity in that. My true heroes are those who use arts and creativity in service to others.”
The Arts Education Mentorship Award was rewarded to Mark Vance, who celebrates a lengthy career and many commissions from Music In The Mountains and InConcert Sierra and Nevada Union Choir. He is the former education coordinator at Music In The Mountains, and current Education Director at InConcert Sierra, as well as Executive Director of Nevada County Composers Cooperative.
“This is quite an honor especially from my peers, Vance said. “Such talented, bright, capable people. For some reason no one has really figured out that (children) might like to compose music. I like to write for different instruments of the orchestra and it’s been wildly successful so it’s here to stay, as long as I am alive. Kids are smarter and more talented than you might think, and creative. And they have an avenue to do that with the Composers Project at InConcert Sierra.”