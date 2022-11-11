Honoring all who served: Grass Valley Vet’s Hall hosts Veterans Day celebration

A room full of United States veterans were honored during Friday’s Veterans Day ceremonies.

Photo: Elias Funez

In observance of Veterans Day, dozens gathered at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Hall on Friday to pay homage to the women and men who have served in the Armed Forces.

Emcee Cap Wellington, Captain, U.S. Navy (retired) acknowledged the difference between Veterans and Memorial Days.

“Memorial Day (is) a very solemn time where we remember those who gave their all for our country. And we honor and celebrate our veterans today, but it’s a more joyous situation,” Wellington said.

Local musical duo Babs and Terry bring tears to the eyes of those in attendance of Friday’s Veterans Day ceremony held at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.

Photo: Elias Funez

The event’s featured speaker was James Allen Taylor, Vietnam veteran, Major, U.S. Army retired and Medal of Honor recipient for the lives he saved and his bravery in combat. In addition to his Medal of Honor, Taylor is the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Air Medal, and a number of others.

“Let’s begin by recognizing those veterans who aren’t with us today,” Taylor said in his address. “It is a day for us to come together and say thank you; a day where we remember those who have left us and it is a day for reflection.

“Some of these men are no longer with us. I have 33 of them on the wall. They came from different backgrounds, different races, different religious beliefs. But they came together for a common good: to serve their country, to preserve and protect the freedom we enjoy. They suspended their dreams and ambitions to go forth and serve their country.”

Members of the Frank Gallino VFW Post 130 file back into the Veterans Memorial Building after firing a 21 gun volley during Friday’s Veterans Day ceremony.

Photo: Elias Funez

Friday’s celebration continued with musical duo Babs and Terry performing “I Have Seen The Rain” and “God Bless the U.S.A.,” as well as a medley of service songs performed by Donna Mattson. As each anthem was sung, members of each branch approached the stage and stood in unity.

The Nevada County All Veteran Guard performed “Taps” and gave the Three-Volley Gun Salute, and soon after all veterans were invited to a BBQ Tri-Tip lunch with Bloody Marys.

Area veterans are recognized by their particular branch of service during Friday monring’s Veterans Day ceremony held at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.

Photo: Elias Funez

