Honored for their service: Nevada City Mayor Duane Strawser, Council member Erin Minett say farewell

Outgoing Nevada City Mayor Duane Strawser, right, was honored for his 12 years of service on the Nevada City Council during Wednesday’s meeting. Incoming Mayor Doug Fleming, left, will take over mayoral duties when Strawser’s term expires at midnight June 30. Strawser is stepping away to focus on his new career.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nevada City Mayor Duane Strawser was honored Wednesday for his 12 consecutive years of service on the Nevada City Council during his last council meeting as mayor. He is stepping away to be able to focus more on his new career and will have more time for his family and other future endeavors.

During the meeting he briefly listed some accomplishments that offered satisfaction as well as some decisions he’s nervous about leaving undecided, namely the decision to keep the Nevada County Courthouse located in downtown Nevada City.

Council member Erin Minett is given an award for her four years of service on the Nevada City Council. Minett did not win her bid for reelection.

Photo: Elias Funez

“I hope I left the city in a better position than when I got here,” Strawser said. “I had no intention of running for City Council.”

“Duane is the oracle of what has happened before. He has been helpful to me to balance the nuances of this job,” Council member and incoming Mayor Doug Fleming said during the meeting.

“One thing that I learned from Duane, if you care about this city and you put that sentiment into action, you can get a lot done.”

Outgoing Council member Erin Minett, who lost her recent bid at reelection, was also honored during the meeting.

“So Erin, here we are, four years later,” Strawser said. “I want to thank you for first of all four years ago running. Going against another well known community member, it took guts to do that. Not everybody will take that effort to give up the family time, the personal time that we all have to give up. So I want to thank you for that. You have stepped up quietly.”

Strawser listed some of Minett’s accomplishments, including Waste Management pickups and community cleanups.

“It’s been a pleasure serving, thank you all for working so hard. I learned a lot in four years,” Minett said.

“We had to make a lot of hard decision and they got done, I’m looking forward to seeing the future of Nevada City. I hope that it moves in the right direction.” she added.

Elias Funez is the multimedia reporter with The Union. He can be reached at efunez@theunion.com